‘China’s land border law could complicate dispute with India’

In an unexpected move, China has passed a new Land Border Law that affirms its sovereignty all along its borders that it shares with several countries including India. The law makes it clear that China will develop infrastructure along its borders and will do everything to protect its sovereignty.

The new law that comes into effect from January 1, 2022, has raised eyebrows as it is not entirely clear why Beijing thought it fit to pass such a law at this point in time. India is particularly concerned as its border dispute with China is still unresolved for the last seven decades.

The Federal’s Associate Editor K S Dakshina Murthy explains what the law means and how it could affect the ongoing standoff between India and China in the Ladakh region. And, more importantly, what it could mean for the resolution of the long-drawn border dispute between the two countries. Hear more in the podcast: