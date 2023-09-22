What Rahul Gandhi said on Nari Shakti Bill

Here are the key takeaways from the Congress MP’s press meet.
“Women's Reservation Bill is great, but we received two footnotes that Census and Delimitation need to be done before that. Both of these will take years. The truth is that the reservation can be implemented today."
“The government has presented this before the country, but it will be implemented 10 years from now.”
"Nobody knows if this will even be implemented. This is a distraction tactic."
“I don't understand…PM Modi speaks of OBCs every day but what did he do for them?"
“I regret it 100% (lack of OBC quota in UPA’s Woman’s Reservation Bill). This should have been done then.”