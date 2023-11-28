Varanasi Dev Deepavali in pictures: 21 lakh diyas light up Kashi ghats
The Federal
Published on Nov 28, 2023
X/@narendramodi
The ghats of Varanasi (Kashi) were illuminated with around 21 lakh earthen lamps on November 27
X/@narendramodi
Dev Deepavali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, the last full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik
X/@narendramodi
Residents, tourists, and dignitaries, including ambassadors from 70 countries, 150 delegates, and their families attended the event
PTI
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the first diya
A cruise was organised for the dignitaries to enjoy the spectacle in the best possible way
X/@IndianDiplomacy
Kashi's ponds, lakes, Markandeya Mahadev on the Ganga-Gomti banks, and the Shastri Ghat on the Varuna river were lit up with lakhs of lamps
X/@IndianDiplomacy
21 women priests and 51 ‘Dev Kanyas’ worshipped Goddess Ganga and performed Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat
PTI
The government contributed 12 lakh lamps while voluntary organisations and the public made up for the rest
PTI