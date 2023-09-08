Thali gets costiler
The cost of a household thali - a plate of food - rose year-on-year in August, said the report.
Tomato, the main 'culprit'
The rise was mainly led by sky-high tomato prices, which crossed Rs 200 a kg last month, according to Crisil's Roti Rice Rate, or RRR.
What RRR does
RRR, used to measure food inflation, looks at the prices of cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil, and cooking gas.
Vegetarian thali suffered most
With tomato prices hotting up, the cost of a vegetarian thali rose 24%.
Onion, chill add to costs
An 8% increase in onion prices and 20% in chilli prices added to the heat.
Non-veg thali marginally costlier
Non-vegetarian thali prices rose just 13% last month, as broiler prices rose just marginally.
Cumin strikes hard
Cumin, used extensively in the Indian kitchen, was 158% costlier in August 2023, against August 2022. Since it's used in small amounts, the impact was less.
Relief in September?
There might be some respite in September, as tomato prices have cooled down, and LPG prices have been slashed.