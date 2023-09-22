Mohammed Shami grabbed his second five-wicket haul in ODIs
Shami's exceptional performance in the opening spell has put tremendous pressure on Shardul Thakur, who had a less successful outing with figures of 0/78 in 10 overs.
Claimed the prized wicket of Steve Smith
Shami's spell disrupted Australia's momentum by dismissing a set Steve Smith, who had scored 41 runs off 60 balls.
Rattled Australia with his bowling
While Australia's batsmen got starts, they struggled to convert their innings into substantial scores as Shami decimated them.
Shami still a vital cog
Despite the presence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Shami has proved to be very important to India's pace department.
