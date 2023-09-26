Kerala gets its second Vande Bharat train
Kerala's second Vande Bharat train commenced its service on Sunday, running from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.
Photo: PTI
Kasaragod - Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express has highest occupancy
The Kasaragod - Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express has recorded the highest occupancy so far among all the Vande Bharat trains in service.
Photo: Southern Railways
Kerala's second Vande Bharat train has orange and grey livery
Kerala's second Vande Bharat train features a fresh orange and grey livery and operates on a route where another Vande Bharat Express is already in service.
Photo: Southern Railway
The new Vande Bharat Express takes 8 hours
The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express completes the journey in just 8 hours and 5 minutes.
Photo: Southern Railways