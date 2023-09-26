Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary
Dev Anand’s son Suneil Anand shared fond memories of his father.
"I feel he is still with us, with me. He continues to live as the evergreen romantic star.”
"He was a well-read man, well informed. He could converse on any topic with anyone in any crowd.”
“He was as at ease with the man on the street as he was with royalty. He was very humble.”
“He was always conscious of his looks and physical appearance. He’d do yoga to stay fit.”
Dev Anand, with Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, ruled the Hindi film industry for decades.
He stood out with his impeccable style, mannerisms and carefree attitude.
He saw stupendous success with films such as Jewel Thief.
His Guide, adapted from a novel by RK Narayan, is among his career-best.