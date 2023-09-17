ODI best for Siraj
Mohammed Siraj recorded his best ODI figures of 6/21 in the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday (September 17). Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.
Siraj's 4 wickets in 1 over
In the 4th over of the Sri Lankan innings, Siraj took 4 wickets including two in two. However he missed taking a hat-trick.
Test match bowling
In overcast conditions at the R Premadasa Stadium, in overcast conditions, it was Test match bowling by Siraj. And the batters could not handle the disciplined Siraj.
6 wickets in 6 overs
Siraj took his first 6 wickets in his opening six overs. His figures read 6-1-13-6.
Siraj's record in Asia Cup final
Siraj is only the second bowler to take a six-wicket haul in an Asia Cup final. The first man was Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (6/13).
An Indian record
Siraj is the first Indian bowler to take 4 wickets in an over.
