Sensational Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has been in sensational form across formats this year. He continued the same on Friday (September 15) in the Asia Cup 2023.
BCCI
A knock that went in vain
Gill's 133-ball 121 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup went in vain as India lost the game at the R Premadasa Stadium by 6 runs.
BCCI
Gill's celebrations
In his typical style, Shubman Gill celebrated his 5th ODI ton.
BCCI
Eight fours, Five sixes
Shubman Gill hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his 133-ball 121.
BCCI
Gill rues not finishing the game
“Sometimes, there is so much adrenaline when you are batting, you miscalculate. It was a miscalculation on my part.” Gill said.
BCCI