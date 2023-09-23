Lord Shiva-themed Varanasi cricket stadium
Here is the general view of the Varanasi cricket stadium design.
Cost to build Varanasi stadium
The Varanasi cricket stadium will be built at a cost of Rs 320 crore.
Trident-shaped floodlights
The stadium, inspired by Lord Shiva, will have trident-shaped floodlights, and crescent-shaped dome.
Bilva patra-shaped design
Bilva patra-shaped metallic design on the facade.
Capacity of stadium
The Varanasi cricket stadium can accommodate 30,000 spectators.
Modi lays foundation stone
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Varanasi cricket stadium on Saturday (September 23). The function was attended by batting leged Sachin Tendulkar and others.
Tendulkar presents Team India jersey to Modi
Sachin Tendulkar presents Team India jersey bearing 'NAMO 1' to PM Narendra Modi.
PTI