Neeraj Chopra, the world champion
India's javelin throw Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra created history by winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
X/Neeraj Chopra
Pankaj Advani's 27th world title
India's ace cueist Pankaj Advani won his 26th and 27th world titles in Doha, Qatar at the IBSF World Billiards Championship.
X/SAI Media
Avinash Sable's gold
Avinash Sable became the first Indian athlete to win the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase gold at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China.
Instagram/Sable
Chopra defends Asiad gold
Neeraj Chopra made it two gold medals in a row at Asian Games. He topped at the 2022 Games in Hangzhou, after having won the yellow metal in the previous edition in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
PTI
Nikhat becomes world champion
Boxer Nikhat Zareen became a world champion for the second time in March, 2023. She won the title in Delhi in March.
X/Zareen
Satwik-Chirag become world No. 1
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history in badminton by becoming the first Indian pair to become world No. 1 in men's doubles. They won 3 BWF titles in 2023.
X/BAI Media/Badminton Photo
Vaishali becomes woman GM
Vaishali Rameshbabu, sister of R Praggnanandhaa, became India's third woman chess Grandmaster. She also qualified for the Candidates tournament next year. She won FIDE Grand Swiss event in 2023.
X/FIDE Chess
Praggnanandhaa reaches FIDE World Cup final
R Praggnanandhaa reached the FIDE World Cup final but lost the title round to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. He was the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to compete in World Cup final.
X/Praggnanandhaa
India wins 107 medals at Asian Games 2022
India won its best-ever medals tally in Asian Games history with 107 medals, in Hangzhou, China. Pictured here is the Indian men's hockey team that won gold.
X/Hockey India
Praggnanandhaa-Vaishali create history
Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali are the first brother-sister duo to become chess Grandmasters.
X/Vaishali
Aditi Ashok wins her 5th LET golf title
Aditi Ashok won the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana tournament in Marbella, Spain. It was Aditi’s second win of the season and fifth of her career on the Ladies European Tour.
X/Ladies European Tour