Kohli's landmark 50th ODI ton
Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record with an unprecedented 50th ODI ton.
PTI
India finish runners-up at World Cup 2023
India ended as runners-up at the ICC World Cup 2023, losing the final to Australia.
PTI
Indian women win Asian Games gold
For the first time in Asian Games history, the Indian women's cricket team won the gold, in Hangzhou.
BCCI
Asian Games gold for Indian men
Indian men's cricket team too won the Asian Games gold.
BCCI
India win Asia Cup
India defeated Sri Lanka in the final to win the Asia Cup.
BCCI
Kohli wins top individual honour at World Cup
Virat Kohli won the Player-of-the-tournament award at the ICC World Cup 2023. He scored 765 runs.
ICC
Shami sizzles at World Cup
Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker in World Cup 2023 with 27 wickets.
PTI
Indian women beat Australia in Test
For the first time, Indian women defeated Australia in a Test.
BCCI
India win ODI series in SA
India won the bilateral ODI series in South Africa.
BCCI