Photos: Indian cricketers train for 1st ODI against Australia
Indian cricketers share a light moment in Mohali on the eve of their first ODI against Australia, on Thursday (September 21).
Shreyas Iyer under spotlight
Shreyas Iyer has to prove his match fitness ahead of the World Cup.
Ashwin returns
R Ashwin (right) has returned to India's ODI squad and reunited with his Test bowling partner Ravindra Jadjea (left).
Rahul to captain India
With Rohit Sharma rested for the first two matches, KL Rahul will lead the team.
Bumrah, India's key bowler
India will again rely on Jasprit Bumrah to take early wickets.
Will Shami play?
Will India pick Mohammed Shami in the Playing XI in the first ODI?
Thakur's all-round abilities
Shardul Thakur has a chance to prove his all-round skills.
Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna is not part of the World Cup squad. Will he get a chance in Australia series?
Suryakumar's big test
Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to replicate his T20 form in ODIs. However, the team management has backed him.
India's opening combination
In Rohit's absence, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are set to open the batting for India.
Captain and coach
Captain KL Rahul and coach Rahul Dravid.
