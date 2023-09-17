India win Asia Cup 2023
India won the Asia Cup title for the 8th time, beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Colombo on September 17.
BCCI
Sensational Siraj
Thanks to Mohammed Siraj's sensational spell of 6/21 including 4 wickets in an over, India bowled out Sri Lanka for just 50 in 15.2 overs.
BCCI
Pandya takes three
Hardik Pandya took 3/3 to polish off the Sri Lankan tail at the R Premadasa Stadium.
BCCI
Easy run chase
Shubman Gill (27 not out) and Ishan Kishan (23 not out) knocked off the required runs in just 6.1 overs.
BCCI
Jadeja with the trophy
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja poses with the Asia Cup trophy.
X/Jadeja
Varma lifts the trophy
Tilak Varma, who made his ODI debut during the Asia Cup 2023, holds the trophy aloft.
BCCI
Kuldeep is Player of the series
Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the series. He took nine wickets in the tournament.
X/Yadav