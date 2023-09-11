Photos | India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul hit tons
Virat Kohli celebrates his 47th ODI ton. He reached the three-figure mark off 84 balls.
BCCI
Rahul's ton on comeback
KL Rahul scored a run-a-balll century on his comeback to the Indian team.
BCCI
Double century partnership
Kohli and Rahul had an unfinished 233-run partnership for the 3rd wicket. India finished with 356/2 in 50 overs.
BCCI
Kohli hit 9 fours, 3 sixes
Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off 94 with 9 fours and 3 sixes.
ACC
12 fours and 2 sixes for Rahul
Rahul was unbeaten on 111 off 106 with 12 fours and 2 sixes.
BCCI
Half-centuries for Rohit, Gill
Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) gave India a great start with a 122-run association for the first wicket.
BCCI
13,000 ODI runs for Kohli
During his knock on Monday, Kohli completed 13,000 ODI runs. He is the fastest to the milestone, reaching in 267 innings.
BCCI