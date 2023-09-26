India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Kohli back
Virat Kohli, after missing the opening two ODIs, is back for the 3rd ODI. India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead.
PTI
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja during training in Rajkot.
PTI
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar has been in great form with two half-centuries in a row.
PTI
Rohit speaks to media
Captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill has been rested while Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya have returned home.
BCCI
Starc likely to play
Mitchell Starc spoke to the media and hoped he can play tomorrow.
PTI
Will Smith return to form?
Steve Smith's form is a worry for Australia ahead of next month's World Cup.
PTI