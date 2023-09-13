Photos: India enter Asia Cup final
India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in an Asia Cup 'Super 4' match in Colombo on Tuesday (September 12).
BCCI
India's star spinners
Ravindra Jadeja (2/33) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/43) shared six wickets as India successfully defended 213.
BCCI
Kuldeep's fine run
Kuldeep has now taken nine wickets in two matches in two days. He had a five-wicket haul against Pakistan on the same venue on Monday.
BCCI
Rohit completes 10,000 ODI runs
Rohit Sharma hit his third consecutive half-century in the tournament. He made 53, the top score in the match. During the knock, he completed 10,000 ODI runs.
BCCI
Kishan-Rahul partnership
Ishan Kishan (33) and KL Rahul (39) had a crucial 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
BCCI
Wellalage's best
Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage took a career-best 5/40 and later scored 42 not out. He won the Man-of-the-match award.
ICC
Bumrah's early strikes
Jasprit Bumrah struck twice early as Sri Lanka was reduced to 25/3. Later, the hosts were bowled out for 172.
ICC