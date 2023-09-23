Photos: Hangzhou Asian Games Opening Ceremony
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 23.
PTI
Harmanpreet Singh
India's flagbearer Harmanpreet Singh.
X/@WeAreTeamIndia
Lovlina Borgohain
India's other flagbearer Lovlina Borgohain.
X/@WeAreTeamIndia
Indian athletes
Indian athletes at the opening ceremony.
PTI
Artists perform
'Tides Surging in Asia' was the opening ceremony's theme.
PTI
Digital fireworks
The opening ceremony used digital fireworks instead of real ones.
PTI
Tricolour flies high
Flag-bearers Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent.
PTI
Packed stadium
The 80,000-capacity 'Big Lotus' stadium was packed.
PTI
Technological might of China
The technological might of China was on display.
PTI
12,000 athletes
As many as 12,000 athletes will take part in Asian Games 2022.
PTI
45 countries
As many as 45 countries will take part in the Games.
PTI
Games village
Indian athletes at the Games village before the opening ceremony.
X/@WeAreTeamIndia
Visual treat
Artists performing.
PTI
China flag
China's flag being hoisted during the opening ceremony.
PTI