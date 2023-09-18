Parliament moves home
The Federal
Sept 18, 2023
The nation's central legislators held their last session in the historic Sansad Bhavan on Monday.
Sansad Bhavan staff at work. They're set to get new uniforms.
PTI
Prime Minister Modi makes his last speech from the historic building.
PTI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi carries his ID card for the new Parliament building.
PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has requested MPs to 'behave' tomorrow - no shouting slogan, no showing placards.
Will the Parliamentarians toe the Speaker's line?
PTI
The new Parliament building awaits Tuesday. Watch this space!
PTI