Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has amassed ₹907.54 crore at the global box office in 13 days of its release.
King Khan rules
“And this is how the King ruled the box office!” Red Chillies Entertainment said, sharing the news on X.
13 days of euphoria
Jawan was released across theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Double dose of SRK
The high-octane film that has SRK in a double role is an “emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”.
Star-studded cast
The star-studded ensemble cast also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameos.
Power-puff girls
Besides SRK’s Azad’s 'women squad' played by Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureshi, the film also stars Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles.