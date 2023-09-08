In pictures: Rishi Sunak in India
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in New Delhi on Friday (September 8) for the G20 Leaders Summit beginning on Saturday.
PTI
Sunak, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy
Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, were welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.
PTI
Sunak to meet world leaders
"I’ve landed in Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done," Sunak posted on X.
PTI
Modi's message to Sunak
"Welcome Rishi Sunak! Looking forward to a fruitful Summit where we can work together for a better planet," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, in reply to Sunak's post.
PTI
Sunak-Modi meeting
Sunak is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit.
X/Sunak