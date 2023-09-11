PM Narendra Modi meets Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; says the country is among India’s most important strategic partners.
Photo: Narendra Modi/X
Maratha reservation fire rages on
An auto-rickshaw stand in Maharashtra’s Thane wears a deserted look as drivers shunned work in protest against police action on agitators of Maratha reservation in Jalna.
Photo: PTI
Hero’s welcome
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who continues to irk the Sangh Parivar with his barbs against Sanatana Dharma, receives a rousing welcome from supporters at Ramanathapuram.
Photo: PTI
Rahul in Amsterdam
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in the academic discussion on 'India in the World,' co-hosted by the University of Leiden, the University of Groningen and the University of Amsterdam.
Photo: PTI
Cementing India-UK ties
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the success of India-UK Green Growth Equity Fund stands testimony to the efficacy of the public-private partnerships in channelling large-scale sustainable finance.