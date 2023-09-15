Adieu braveheart!
Family members of Colonel Manpreet Singh mourn him before his last rites in Mohali. Singh was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag.
Photo: PTI
‘Right of women’
Tamil Nadu government launches its flagship programme to provide monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to over 1 crore women, on the birth anniversary of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai.
Photo: PTI
Promenading in Madrid
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes a stroll on the streets of Madrid, Spain.
Photo: PTI
4 dead in Noida lift collapse
Four labourers die and five sustain grievous injuries in a lift collapse incident at an under-construction building in Noida.
Photo: PTI
Nipah virus: Kerala steps up surveillance
With Nipah virus cases rising to four, Kerala government restricts gatherings or public events in Kozhikode; makes testing mandatory for everyone on the high-risk contact list of infected persons.
Photo: PTI
Will fight polls unitedly: Sachin Pilot
Congress leader says the party will sweep the Assembly polls and that it is up to the high command to decide on the next chief minister.
File photo
NASA’s long-awaited report on UFOs
In a 33-page report, NASA says there is a lack of high-quality observations on UFOs to come to a scientific conclusion and their study needs advanced scientific techniques and a change in perception.
Representative photo: iStock