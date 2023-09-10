Global leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with global leaders who attended the summit.
Reverence for age
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina
Jocular moment?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden.
Flag fervour
A waterlogged Gurugram road does nothing to abate the pride in the tricolour. The G20 presidentship, allotted by turn, has cause much joy among Indians.
Handing over
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over the G20 presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Right out of Bollywood?
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy give netizens an 'awww' moment.
Fusion fashion
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's attire for the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu drew attention.
Lighter moment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a lighter moment with his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni.
Eye-catcher!
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's eye patch drew attention. He had hurt his eye due to a fall while jogging on Saturday close to his home in Potsdam.
Presidential duties
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner for foreign delegates on Saturday.
Bharat, again
With his placard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi added fuel to the India vs Bharat debate.
