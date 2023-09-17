How India is gearing up to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi
Published on Sep 17, 2023
Headed for home
A Ganesha idol being transported to its destination in Mumbai
PTI
A slice of history
A worker stands near a newly-set up pandal, a replica of the Raigad fort, at Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Mumbai
PTI
How to deck up Ganpati
People shop for decorative items at APMC market in Navi Mumbai
PTI
The King is here
The Lord Ganesha idol at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai is unveiled
PTI
Racing against time
An artist works on idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the festival in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh
PTI
Homeward bound
An idol of Lord Ganesha being loaded on August Kranti Express for Delhi, at Mumbai Central Station, in Mumbai
PTI
Little master
A student participates in the competition of making clay idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesha Chaturti festival, in Bengaluru
PTI
Little hands at work
School children participate in the competition of making clay idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesha Chaturti festival, in Bengaluru
PTI
My little Ganesha
A Disha volunteer holds up a little clay idol of Lord Ganesha in Jammu
PTI
Brush with God
An artist give final touches to the idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the festival in Surat, Gujarat
PTI
Colours of divinity
An artist adds final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
PTI
Eyes of Bappa
An artisan works on an idol of Lord Ganesha in Agartala, Tripura
PTI