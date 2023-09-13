Hero's welcome
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP chief JP Nadda ahead of the party’s central election committee meeting, in New Delhi, on Wednesday.
All-round cheer
Earlier, Nadda was welcomed by the party leaders upon his arrival at the BJP headquarters.
G20 euphoria?
Flush from the perceived triumph of the G20 summit, Modi, with Nadda, is greeted with flower petals by BJP cadres.
Baby steps for INDIA
There was much action at the Opposition INDIA bloc camp, too. The alliance's coordination committee held its first meeting, at the Delhi residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar.
All set for war
CPI leader D Raja before a press conference of the coordination committee meeting of the INDIA alliance.
Gen Next
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, members of the INDIA coordination committee, walk to the press conference.
