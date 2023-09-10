Muzhappilangad Beach
Located in Kannur, this is Kerala's only drive-through (almost 3 km) beach.
Another stunner. This beach is in Kasargod, close to the iconic Bekal Fort. Remember that Uyire song in Mani Ratnam's Bombay?
Kovalam Beach
No surprises. Kovalam beach (near Thiruvananthapuram) is rated as one of the best beaches globally. Probably, the most popular beach in Kerala
Varkala
Varkala (between Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram) reminds you of Gokarna in some ways. Don't miss the breathtaking view from the cliffs!
Cherai Beach
Fast emerging as one of the most popular beaches in Kerala. Close to Kochi, the beach is dotted with resorts and homestays.