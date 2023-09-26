Bengaluru's traffic second slowest moving in the world
According to TomTom Traffic Index, Bengaluru's traffic is the second slowest moving in the world after London
Half an hour required to cover 10 kms in Bengaluru
According to TomTom Traffic Index, Bengaluru requires an average travel time of 29 minutes 10 seconds to cover a distance of 10 kilometres
Photo: ANI
Pune sixth on the list
The city of Pune is sixth on the list and requires 27 minutes and 20 seconds to cover a distance of 10 kilometers
Photo: PTI
260 hours wasted in traffic jams every year
The average Bengalurean spends up to 260 hours in traffic jams every year
Photo: PTI
Average speed during rush hour in Bengaluru is 18kmph
During rush hour, the average speed that traffic moves in Bengaluru is around 18 kilometres per hour.
Road-side parking slows traffic in Bengaluru
Road-side parking, a common sight across Bengaluru, exacerbates traffic issues by impeding the seamless flow of vehicles and pedestrian movement
Photo: ANI