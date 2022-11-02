Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Pensioners can submit life certificate online by Nov 30

It is time for pensioners to submit their annual life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra. Like the past couple of years, they can submit their life certificate online this time, too, within November 30.

For pensioners aged above 80, the window for submitting the life certificate opened on October 1. Many have already done so. Those who haven’t have the provision to submit their life certificate online by November 30. For those below 80, the window opened on November 1.

According to the Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), a pensioner does not need to submit his/her life certificate in November 2022 if they have already done it in December 2021 or started receiving their pension less than a year ago.

Jeevan Pramaan Certificate

The Jeevan Pramaan Patra is the Digital Life Certificate of the Government of India’s Pension Scheme.

It acts as an additional facility for pensioners to submit their life certificate. The Aadhaar-based digital service for pensioners is supported by biometric authentication.

Steps to apply for the Digital Life Certificate

Step 1: Download the Doorstep Banking App

Step 2: Choose your Bank

Step 3: Enter your pension account number for validation

Step 4: Make the payment

Step 5: Submit your request

Upon completion, the pensioner will receive a message with the allotted agent’s name. The agent will visit the pensioner’s home and help complete the filing process. While only the fingerprint scan was used in previous years, the eye (iris) scan method is also being used for identity validation this year. The Digital Life Certificate can be downloaded from the site once it has been generated.