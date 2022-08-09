How to check your Income Tax refund status online

Are you waiting for your tax refunds from the Income Tax department, having filed the returns?

Apart from the taxpayers whose ITR has to be audited (by October 31, 2022), those who are eligible for a refund can now check its status online.

There are two ways to check the refund status – through the Income Tax E-filing Portal and another through the TIN NSDL Portal.

Check these steps:

Login at the direct income tax e-filing portal link — https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login

Login using the User ID and Password

Go to ‘My Account and click on ‘Refund/Demand Status’

Go to the drop-down menu, select ‘Income Tax Returns’ and click on the ‘Submit’ option

Click on your acknowledge number

A new webpage will open up where all your ITR details will appear, including the date of refund.

If the taxpayer wishes to check the status of ITR using a PAN card, then the following steps must be followed:

Taxpayer needs to go to the NSDL website — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack

Enter your PAN number

Select Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23

Click on the ‘Submit’ option

Your ITR status will emerge on the screen.