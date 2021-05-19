Right now states do not know when they will get stocks. The Centre has a constitutional obligation to provide access to states and the people in general to vaccines and medicines to prevent the spread of contagious diseases like COVID-19
As the COVID caselood spikes and the economy takes a battering, only a well thought out and implemented vaccination strategy can mitigate the situation; India needs its vaccines quickly, in huge numbers, without policy flipflops
India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi barely gives an interview to news organisations. But in the first interview with a news organisation after assuming office in 2014, to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Modi had said, “Indian Muslims will live for India. They will die for India. They will not want anything bad for India.”
In the same interview, h...
The beleaguered Left Front found Kerala as its electoral lifeline, even as it has faced a rout in West Bengal and gained four seats in Tamil Nadu. With this, analysts say the CPI(M)’s Bengal unit leaders henceforth will have a much lesser say at the national level as the power dynamic could shift to the southern state of Kerala.
The TN election result should come as a shot in the arm for Stalin, who has led the DMK's performance across the state; the credit for winning Kerala would go to Pinarayi Vijayan for his strong leadership displayed during successive cyclones and the COVID crisis
More than 1.23 crore people have registered till the first week of May 2021 through Co-Win and Arogya Setu platforms in response to the opening of online registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for those who are above 18
The Bihar government has been facing opposition, from locals, to the embankment project on River Bagmati. People of Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts have been protesting against the project since 2012. As many as 109 villages of the region are affected by the Bagmati river flooding. Now, before the flood season, villagers are reuniting and holding meetings in Gaighat and Benibad areas to make strategies to continue the protest.
The DMK front has secured a vote-share of 43.65 per cent in the votes counted so far, ahead of the AIADMK-led combine’s vote share of 41.47 per cent, revealing a 2.18 per cent edge over the rival front at the moment, with 60 per cent of the votes still to be counted
The Central government that ‘locked down’ the whole nation the previous year to fight the corona virus has now chosen to block down the voices to hide corona failures. On its request, Twitter promptly censored 52 tweets.
This marketisation of misery is a last-ditch attempt by the Modi government to exonerate itself in public perception from its monumental failure. Through deregulation, people are left to fend for themselves, first mediated through their state governments, and finally as individuals.
How did the PDP reach this stage? Let us go back to the beginning. Multiple theories have been floated with regard to the formation of the PDP in 1999. The most talked about is that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was allegedly behind the PDP’s creation
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was again forced to cancel his trip to India slated for next week as the deadly surge of coronavirus cases made it untenable. Soon after, the UK government also placed India on its travel ‘Red list’ banning Indians from entering Britain amid growing criticism that it was ‘too little, too late’.
As recently as F...
The Centre’s move to pay Punjab farmers directly for wheat procured from them has been applauded by those who got the first bank transfers. Never in their lives, they said, had such large blobs of money dropped into their accounts. When routed through arhatiyas or commission agents, the payments used to be unnecessarily delayed.An avowed purpose of agricultural marketing reforms is to ensure purchase efficiencies, reduce transaction costs and give farmers a greater share of the retail value. Direct transfers give financial autonomy to farmers. The Punjab government should welcome them. Instead, it is peeved. It tried stalling the change.
The Congress, in its 2019 election manifesto, introduced the concept of Nyay, or Universal Basic Income, a concept pushed by Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India. It did not get any traction with the electorate as the Congress lost badly as a nationalistic wave swept the country after the Pulwama attack. Rahul Gandhi, however, is persisting with the concept and build the campaign in Kerala in this election around Nyay
Ever since Andhra Pradesh came into existence in 1956, the state has always been under ‘Reddy Raj’. It did not take much longer for the Reddys, a dominant land-owning caste in Telugu states, to recapture power whenever they were toppled by rivals.
Even after the bifurcation of the state in 2014, which resulted in the emergence of the Telugu Desa...
The Centre has replaced the existing appellate authorities in nine laws and vested those powers in high courts through an ordinance - the Tribunal Reforms (Rationalization and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021, promulgated on April 4.
The Appellate Tribunals under Cinematography Act, 1952, Trademarks Act, 1999, Customs Act 1962, Patents Act ...
According to some pre-poll surveys and going by the recent local body elections, the ruling Left Front led by the CPI(M) has the edge in the 140-seat assembly election and is expected to get close to 80 (LDF is sitting on 91 seats) seats.
The investigation and resolution of corporate disputes as well as the detection of fraud is the job of a few designated agencies in India. One year after the pandemic arrived and caused unprecedented economic havoc, there is widespread belief that corporate insolvency cases as well as instances of large economic frauds may have multiplied. But the designated agencies tasked with tackling insolvency and frauds – the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) - are understaffed and lack required powers. Both the bodies are administered by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
After several failed attempts to sell Air India, the central government has finally managed to shortlist two bidders who will now have access to key details about the airline for due diligence before placing their final bids.
According to the Union minister of State for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, the entire process will be closed within...
On March 24, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued an order initiating a formal investigation into whether the updates to WhatsApp’s privacy policy announced in January 2021 amounted to anti-competitive behaviour. While this was not the first instance of competition law being invoked to regulate big tech, the well-argued and cogent order...
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is going through a rough weather, though NCP’s Sharad Pawar has rushed in for the firefight post Mukesh Ambani security scare at the billionaire’s residence last month. The government problems got more complicated as the Thane sessions court on Wednesday (March 24) ordered t...
India slipped two places in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) rankings of the United Nations from 115th position in 2019 to 117th in 2020. While the country has shown significant improvements in fulfilling its commitments to clean energy (Goal No. 7), clean water & sanitation (Goal No. 6), it is severely lagging in zero hunger (Goal No. 2) and gender equality (Goal No. 5).
It is being called a “bid to end the minimum support price”: The Food Corporation of India has revised the specifications for foodgrain procurement, making the rules tighter by introducing changes in quality control – as suggested by “some private players”
The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has again gone after former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged Amaravati land scam. The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a fresh FIR against Naidu and his former minister P Narayana in various cases.
The significance of the move is since the former CM and form...
Kolkata: Riding on a wave of new inductions from rival parties, the BJP is now posed with an unique set of problems in West Bengal. Brewing displeasure and the renewed old-timer-newcomer debate has landed the world’s largest party in a rare dilemma.
The political significance behind a bed-ridden Mamata promising her return to the campaigning pitch can never be undermined. The opposition knows it well too. Thursday’s message was a testimony to her indomitable fighting spirit and what has been the talkpoint of her entire political career.