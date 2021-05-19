The Centre’s move to pay Punjab farmers directly for wheat procured from them has been applauded by those who got the first bank transfers. Never in their lives, they said, had such large blobs of money dropped into their accounts. When routed through arhatiyas or commission agents, the payments used to be unnecessarily delayed.An avowed purpose of agricultural marketing reforms is to ensure purchase efficiencies, reduce transaction costs and give farmers a greater share of the retail value. Direct transfers give financial autonomy to farmers. The Punjab government should welcome them. Instead, it is peeved. It tried stalling the change.