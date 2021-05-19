Legal, political questions abound over arrest of 3 top Trinamool leaders

The manner in which the CBI arrested three top TMC leaders and a series of suggestive tweets from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar that followed af...
Analysis

Food for thought: Zomato’s promise of an IPO, bigger market

Making hay while the sun ...
Analysis

Patent monopoly over COVID vaccines is a cruel business

Right now states do not know when they will get stocks. The Centre has a constitutional obligation to provide access to states and the people in general to vaccines and medicines to prevent the spread of contagious diseases like COVID-19
Analysis

Delhi’s feted Mohalla Clinics fail the COVID test, dismaying the HC

Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, ...
Analysis

What India needs for its people, economy: COVID vaccines, in quick time

As the COVID caselood spikes and the economy takes a battering, only a well thought out and implemented vaccination strategy can mitigate the situation; India needs its vaccines quickly, in huge numbers, without policy flipflops
Analysis

Unapologetic, unbridled, unruly: That’s Tejasvi Surya for you

India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi barely gives an interview to news organisations. But in the first interview with a news organisation after assuming office in 2014, to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Modi had said, “Indian Muslims will live for India. They will die for India. They will not want anything bad for India.” In the same interview, h...
Analysis

The Left stares at bleak future, where do they go from here?

The beleaguered Left Front found Kerala as its electoral lifeline, even as it has faced a rout in West Bengal and gained four seats in Tamil Nadu. With this, analysts say the CPI(M)’s Bengal unit leaders henceforth will have a much lesser say at the national level as the power dynamic could shift to the southern state of Kerala.
Analysis

Relentless march of saffron brigade: How BJP captured Assam, again

The Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has returned to power in Assam with the party riding high on its all-time best performance in the north-eastern state.
Analysis

Dream may come true for Stalin, Pinarayi’s work earns him second term

The TN election result should come as a shot in the arm for Stalin, who has led the DMK's performance across the state; the credit for winning Kerala would go to Pinarayi Vijayan for his strong leadership displayed during successive cyclones and the COVID crisis
COVID-19

Who should or shouldn’t take the COVID-19 vaccine 

More than 1.23 crore people have registered till the first week of May 2021 through Co-Win and Arogya Setu platforms in response to the opening of online registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for those who are above 18
News

22 onboard barge dead, 60 missing as cyclone leaves a trail of destruction

At least 22 personnel onb...
Features

Bagmati river causes floods, but farmers don’t mind it

The Bihar government has been facing opposition, from locals, to the embankment project on River Bagmati. People of Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts have been protesting against the project since 2012. As many as 109 villages of the region are affected by the Bagmati river flooding. Now, before the flood season, villagers are reuniting and holding meetings in Gaighat and Benibad areas to make strategies to continue the protest.
From the wires

Shatrughna Singh takes charge as principal advisor to Ukhand CM

Dehradun: A day after resigning as...
From the wires

COVID-19: HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to apprise on shortage of medicine to treat blac...

Newdelhi: The Delhi High Court Wed...
Tamil Nadu

DMK won, but it failed to deliver a knockout blow. Why?

The DMK front has secured a vote-share of 43.65 per cent in the votes counted so far, ahead of the AIADMK-led combine’s vote share of 41.47 per cent, revealing a 2.18 per cent edge over the rival front at the moment, with 60 per cent of the votes still to be counted
Opinion

COVID censorship on Twitter: What’s the remedy for breach of freedom?

The Central government that ‘locked down’ the whole nation the previous year to fight the corona virus has now chosen to block down the voices to hide corona failures. On its request, Twitter promptly censored 52 tweets.
Analysis

Vaccine deregulation is bad economics and sinister politics

This marketisation of misery is a last-ditch attempt by the Modi government to exonerate itself in public perception from its monumental failure. Through deregulation, people are left to fend for themselves, first mediated through their state governments, and finally as individuals.
Analysis

Can PDP survive the new paradigm of Kashmir politics?

How did the PDP reach this stage? Let us go back to the beginning. Multiple theories have been floated with regard to the formation of the PDP in 1999. The most talked about is that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was allegedly behind the PDP’s creation
Analysis

British PM drops New Delhi visit amid fears in UK over Indian COVID variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was again forced to cancel his trip to India slated for next week as the deadly surge of coronavirus cases made it untenable. Soon after, the UK government also placed India on its travel ‘Red list’ banning Indians from entering Britain amid growing criticism that it was ‘too little, too late’. As recently as F...
Analysis

Punjab govt peeved over direct bank transfers, while farmers cheer

The Centre’s move to pay Punjab farmers directly for wheat procured from them has been applauded by those who got the first bank transfers. Never in their lives, they said, had such large blobs of money dropped into their accounts. When routed through arhatiyas or commission agents, the payments used to be unnecessarily delayed.An avowed purpose of agricultural marketing reforms is to ensure purchase efficiencies, reduce transaction costs and give farmers a greater share of the retail value. Direct transfers give financial autonomy to farmers. The Punjab government should welcome them. Instead, it is peeved. It tried stalling the change.
Analysis

Why Cong’s universal basic income promise in Kerala is not far-fetched

The Congress, in its 2019 election manifesto, introduced the concept of Nyay, or Universal Basic Income, a concept pushed by Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India. It did not get any traction with the electorate as the Congress lost badly as a nationalistic wave swept the country  after the Pulwama attack. Rahul Gandhi, however, is persisting with the concept and build the campaign in Kerala in this election around Nyay
Analysis

Why Sharmila is banking on Telangana Reddys to realise ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ g...

Ever since Andhra Pradesh came into existence in 1956, the state has always been under ‘Reddy Raj’. It did not take much longer for the Reddys, a dominant land-owning caste in Telugu states, to recapture power whenever they were toppled by rivals. Even after the bifurcation of the state in 2014, which resulted in the emergence of the Telugu Desa...
Analysis

Eight tribunals gone, right to cinematic expression loaded with fresh burden

The Centre has replaced the existing appellate authorities in nine laws and vested those powers in high courts through an ordinance - the Tribunal Reforms (Rationalization and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021, promulgated on April 4. The Appellate Tribunals under Cinematography Act, 1952, Trademarks Act, 1999, Customs Act 1962, Patents Act ...
Kerala Elections 2021

Five ways to understand which way the Kerala elections will go

0
Analysis

Corporate bankruptcy, insolvency cases may swell. Is govt ready to tackle them?

0
Analysis

For the bidders, the difficult part lies in running Air India

0
Analysis

CCI sets stage for showdown with WhatsApp over privacy policy update

0
Analysis

Hiren episode opens Pandora’s Box in Maharashtra politics

0
Analysis

Gender inequality pushes India behind in UN’s sustainable development goals

0
Analysis

Farmers criticise Food Corporation of India’s ’bid to end’ MSP

0
Analysis

Amaravati land scam: Is Jagan using SC/ST Act to settle scores with Naidu?

0
Analysis

The fall of Chandrababu Naidu: From inventing solutions to finding excuses

0
West Bengal Elections 2021

MPs, stars to the rescue as BJP struggles with Bengal candidature

0
West Bengal Elections 2021

Why a wheelchair may decide Mamata vs BJP battle in Bengal

0
