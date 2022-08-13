India free, but as ‘Rocketry’ shows, it doesn’t take much for anyone to become suspect

Assuming that the film is an exact replica of who Dr Narayanan is and what he stands for, the appalling manner in which he is treated by the police and later, by more powerful agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB), is shocking

No one can quarrel with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan when he says there must be clear-cut guidelines for law-enforcement agencies to deal with scientists. But a slight modification is in order, which is that the guidelines must apply to all citizens, not scientists alone.

If there is one among many takeaways from the recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect it is the brazen manner in which security agencies zero in on anyone who, for whatever reason, is suspected of legal transgression.

Rocketry, produced, directed and enacted by actor R Madhavan, has not come a day too soon. Assuming that the film is an exact replica of who Dr Narayanan is and what he stands for, the appalling manner in which he is treated by the police and later, by more powerful agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB), is shocking. Sadly, not entirely unexpected as that is the level of entitlement of state-powered agencies who feel free to respond in any manner they deem fit.

Here is a scientist who is inherently patriotic, uses all his ingenuity to get India the latest and the best in space technology — impressing the top brass of the ISRO. Yet, for all that, on mere suspicion of a misdemeanour, he gets shoved onto the street by vengeful police officers who treat him like the worst kind of criminal possible.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan is “happy” over RB Sreekumar’s arrest

That Dr Narayanan gets treated in this manner is reprehensible, nay, indefensible. But what makes it possible for the police to conduct themselves in such a manner? Does the uniform they wear give them unbridled powers? Is there no due legal process to examine an individual in a civil manner? After all, he is only under suspicion.

The film, moving and disturbing, reflects a reality that India has lived through for several years now. And, it is only getting worse. The takeaway is inescapable — that any individual who comes under the crosshairs of the government and its security agencies stands little chance of getting his side of the story heard, to begin with.

The year is 1994. The film opens with Dr Narayanan’s family getting ready to attend a relative’s wedding. There is festivity in the air, a joyous and mirthful atmosphere — none in the family is even remotely anticipating the disaster that is round the corner. Soon, the morning newspaper brings with it the story of doom for the brilliant scientist.

In a matter of minutes, the scientist’s family who should have normally been the toast at the wedding is spat at, cursed by the guests and literally pushed out of the venue. The reason: the newspaper carries a story that is accusing the scientist of espionage.

Now, this needs to be looked at closely. All that is needed for an individual’s reputation to drop from a high social pedestal to the netherworld is a mere allegation. No evidence of any substance accompanies the allegation, mind you.

You may know a person for years, move closely with him/her as a relative, friend or family. Yet, when the state alleges that the individual is suspected of espionage or any other misdemeanour the relationship instantly shatters like brittle glass. This, Rocketry brings out with dramatic effect.

Also Read: Rocketry review: Madhavan’s film dazzles but veers off course now and then

From a gregarious, affable and much-liked scientist, Dr Narayanan is pushed into isolation. In prison, almost none comes to see him. He is condemned before he is tried through a judicial process.

What this implies is the high level of trust the population places in agencies of the state — be it the police or any other enforcement agency. What they allege is taken as gospel truth, and judgments are quickly made before the accused individual can even make a move. It is scary and worrisome as the people who blindly believe in mere allegations belong to the most educated sections of society. They should (practically speaking) fully well know that allegations are just that – merely suspicion. Yet, most of them never bother to think independently. Instead, they side with the state and join the chorus of those baying for the suspect’s blood.

Dr Narayanan, considered a specialist in liquid fuel technology in the Indian space context and part of the team that helped in the early development of cryogenic technology, was unable to continue with his work. Though the Supreme Court in 1998 halted the investigation, he spent the next few years fighting to redeem himself. Much of his energy and time was spent on the legal process at the end of which the court in 2018 awarded compensation for the manner in which he was treated during close to two months of incarceration.

Treating Dr Narayanan’s case as an exception would be doing a disservice to several others, equally committed to the nation, patriotic and having a track record of service to the underprivileged. Someone like Stan Swamy, after decades of working to empower marginalised tribals, was arrested at the age of 84, on suspicion of being involved with left extremists in the Bhima Koregaon case. According to reports, even his basic necessities were not honoured and he died in prison without getting bail and none of the allegations against him were proved.

Also Read: At 75, India going strong. And wrong?

The issue is not about suspicion of wrongdoing and being questioned for that. Security agencies are meant for that. It is the manner in which suspects are treated, even if they have a clean record of public service. Such ill-treatment, especially in a democratic country like India, clearly points to a deep flaw in the criminal justice system.

Worse, the egregious behaviour of state agencies is rationalised by large sections of the educated middle class in tune with their own personal prejudices or ideological proclivities. Most don’t realise that the searchlight of suspicion can one day fall on them too, and then there won’t be anyone to fight for their cause.

When the movie ends, the viewer is glad that the system ultimately corrected a wrong that was done to an innocent individual. Dr Narayanan even goes on to get a Padma Bhushan from the President for his services. For the scientist, it may well be a case of “all well that ends well”.

Also read: Culture in Modi’s India: In reverse gear

In reality, there are possibly many more Nambi Narayanans waiting for their redemption. Unfortunately, the ISRO scientist’s story does not appear to have moved the state one bit nor has it sparked any kind of soul-searching in how India’s citizens are treated when they come under the security agencies’ scanner.

Dr Narayanan was thinking of his own plight when he suggested that guidelines must be drawn up when investigating scientists for alleged misdemeanours. Wouldn’t it be far better if that privilege is extended to each and everyone even as the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence?

Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga, but TN Dalit panchayat heads not allowed to hoist flags