How Centre is usurping Telangana, Andhra Pradesh’s river water rights

Delhi's move to take over all the irrigation projects of the Krishna and Godavari is in violation of the federal structure of the Constitution, and invasive of the sovereignty of states

A round table meeting organised by Telangana civil society and Telangana Development Forum on March 5 demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Centre’s July 15, 2021, notification, asking Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to surrender all projects related to the rivers Krishna and Godavari.

The gazette notification by the Jal Shakti Ministry directs the two states to hand over all irrigation projects, including files, instruments, vehicles and staff to the Centre-appointed Boards — Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB).

This is in violation of the federal structure of the Constitution, invasive of the sovereignty of states and tramples upon the rights of the people in the two states. The Centre has not given the Planck time to think if its commandment is feasible at all.

Expansion of Union government jurisdiction

The Jal Shakti Ministry has opened a Pandora’ box between the twin Telugu states by this Notification (No. SO. 2842(E) on July 15, 2021). It seems the Union government, as has been its wont in its seven-year-rule, with a unitary state mindset, has expanded its jurisdiction, putting the states’ rights in jeopardy.

Its new connotation of jurisdiction practically tantamounts to the transfer of the entire river projects of Krishna and Godavari, lock, stock and barrel, including the hydel projects, to New Delhi-appointed boards. It is not a mere technical transfer.

The Centre would acquire the complete command and control of all the properties of these projects by robbing the Telugu states blind. In the name of smooth management of the river boards, the Centre has resorted to this atrocious expansionism.

The Telangana Development Forum, consisting of several NRIs, with many supporters in Telangana civil society, demanded saying: ‘Lay hands off the dams of Telugu states!’

It sought that all the dams, embankments and barrages be entrusted to the Telugu states. Making a strong demand to withdraw the notification immediately, the Forum expressed concern that the “sovereign rights” of the two states “were being damned” if they surrendered their dams and ayacuts.

The draconian notification

The Union government, on the pretext of defining the jurisdiction of Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards, has usurped all the rights and the administrative powers of the states. The devouring of the states’ rights over the entire corpus of the irrigation projects — 35 in Krishna Basin and 71 in Godavari area — has come under severe criticism.

The Union has all the powers to appoint chairpersons to the boards and even engineers for these projects. The notification has disqualified the engineers of both the states to represent in these boards.

Besides taking away complete control of two major rivers leaving the states with zilch, the gazette has directed the states to deposit ₹400 crore with the Central boards to maintain the projects. Additional funds, if required, have to be shelled out within a fortnight of the boards placing the financial demands, as per the notification.

Grabbing states’ powers

The notification says the two states have no power to give any order regarding the administration of the projects. They would follow the orders from the Centre.

The notification says: “Plant, machinery, equipment and stores purchased or procured for and in connection with functions under the Act (Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014), in regard to the operational projects or components over head works (barrages, dams, reservoirs, regulating structures), part of canal network and transmission lines shall come under the jurisdiction of GRMB and KRMB. In case of any doubt regarding the jurisdiction of KRMB or GRMB, the decision of the Union Government is final.”

The notification mandates that it is the duty of states to secure the necessary approvals and environmental sanctions from the Centre within six months. If not approved, they should be stopped immediately, even if it affects the states’ economies adversely. The irony is that it is the duty of the Centre to give approvals, but it is not accountable in case of failure while the Telugu states will be punished.

How did the Centre acquire such blanket rights over the states? This is attributed to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. This Act has provisions to constitute the two river management boards and decide the jurisdiction of these boards. These Boards were formed in 2014, but their jurisdiction had not been decided until this notification.

Neither the Constitution nor the AP Reorganisation Act supports this kind of order of the Centre to states to surrender all irrigation projects. Although the Krishna and Godavari flow in other states, too, the Centre does not mention their projects. (The Centre justifies the notification citing the AP Reorganisation Act, which it says allows all the major and medium irrigation projects built on the Krishna and Godavari during the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh regime to be brought under the purview of the river management boards.)

Water crisis in Telugu states

This invasive notification has the danger of stirring up a hornet’s nest. It could create a water crisis for the 9 crore Telugu population, too. Telangana has taken up nine projects, of which four are almost complete. These projects could irrigate 36.53 lakh acres. Already 7.53 lakh acres of ayacut have been built under these irrigation projects.

Many projects, awaiting approval, have already spent ₹28,000 crore. Though unapproved, some projects were almost completed with ₹8,734 crores irrigating 7.53 lakh acres. The notification wants them to be closed.

For instance, the Jawahar Nettempadu lift irrigation project, Koil Sagar lift irrigation, Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy and AMRP lift irrigation were completed projects though not approved. Around ₹11,000 crore was spent on these projects. Several lift irrigation projects like Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Sri Ramaraju Vidyasagar Dindi, Udayasamudram and Srisailam left canal tunnel project are under anvil. Around ₹28 crore was spent till now on these projects, and 43,872 acres of land was acquired.

In simple language, this order tells Telangana: “You might have already spent ₹37,000 crore out of the total projected expenditure of ₹70,000 crore. Doesn’t matter. You leave it to us and get lost.”

To continue with the projects, each of the two states has to pay ₹200 crore to the Centre. The projects yet to be approved by the Centre will be stopped immediately. After spending a humongous amount of ₹37,000 crore, the projects are being taken over by the Centre and these projects may not necessarily be continued.

The notification also could adversely affect drinking water supply to cities and towns, including Telangana’s capital Hyderabad. With the stoppage of these projects, 80 lakh people in 12 districts of Telangana will not get drinking water. Perhaps the Delhi rulers have to send water tankers for Hyderabad dwellers.

Water is a state subject according to Entry 17 of the List II of the Constitution. While the Centre’s jurisdiction is confined to interstate waters, it has trespassed into states’ powers and watered down the spirit of the Constitution. The federal character, a basic structure of the Constitution, is insouciantly crippled.

Telangana has also paid a huge compensation to farmers for acquiring 20,000 acres of land. What should the government do with these lands in case projects are abandoned? The gazette has no answer.

Inequitable allocation of river waters

For over half a century, Telangana people have been agitating over the inequitable distribution of water from the Krishna and the Godavari. Since the right to raise a dispute about river water allocations is vested with the state government alone, as a sub-region, Telangana could not question as per the law.

Before the bifurcation, Telangana, being a part of Andhra Pradesh, was deprived of the legitimate right to redress its grievances before any fora. Without the status of a state, it could not have gone to a tribunal. Hence the demand for Telangana state became a constitutional necessity.

When 70 per cent of Krishna flows in Telangana, why should it not get a minimum of 50% of the river water? Does this not violate Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution? The answer is, yes.

In fact, there should be unequivocal reallocation of river waters of Krishna and Godavari among the two Telugu states.

The Centre does not constitute a tribunal to solve the dispute. It won’t allow Telangana to develop projects. Completed projects are sought to be disbanded. Delhi demands to stop unfinished projects. The Centre cares neither about the deprivation that farmers would face nor for the people’s need for potable water.

Undoubtedly, Telugu people of both the states are on the precipice of a serious water crisis in the wake of the gazette notification. The Telangana Development Forum has demanded that this atrocious notification be withdrawn immediately.

(The writer is Dean, School of Law, Mahindra University, Hyderabad, and former Central Information Commissioner.)

