Anti-Sheikh Hasina forces gathering force in Bangladesh

NetraNews is at the forefront of a scare campaign by spreading fake news-- it predicted death of millions during Covid and it is now predicting a Srilanka type economic collapse.

British social activist David Bergman’s “independent journalism” or “social activism” ends when it comes to Bangladesh.

Bergman is a jamai (son-in-law) par excellence, thoroughly wedded to promote the cause of his papa-in-law Kamal Hossain and wife Sarah. Both Hossain and daughter Sarah are lawyers of repute, but Hossain is also a senior politician who changed loyalties.

From a one-time senior Awami League leader, close to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a top minister in his cabinet, Hossain emerged as the projected leader of the Opposition alliance that is spearheaded by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami in the run up to the last Parliament polls in Bangladesh.

Also read: Wary Delhi watching Dhaka as trouble brews for Sheikh Hasina govt

Advertisement

Hossain has done it all – from being a part of Awami League‘s secular politics to heading a pronounced Islamist alliance, one of whose constituent Jamaat-e-Islami perpetrated horrible war crimes in support of the Pakistan army during the 1971 Liberation War. The Jamaat-e-Islami opposed Bangladesh’s independence that Awami League fought for.

Hossain’s proxy

But Hossain wants to maintain the secular veneer to make the Islamist alliance more acceptable to the West. In this image projection exercise, his daughter’s marriage to British-born activist Bergman has been very useful. Bergman, with ambitions resembling Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, plays his role faithfully.

His closeness to the US Deep State has not only got him a fat fund from the National Endowment of Democracy (NED) to run ‘independent’ media outlet NetraNews but also secured a Human Rights Council chairmanship (for the Iran Committee) for wife Sarah Hossain.

NetraNews has played to the task assigned by NED, which mobilises budgets for the media and social platforms involved in US regime change operations, as detailed by Jeff Richelson ( US Intelligence Community). It has unleashed a fierce smear campaign against the Sheikh Hasina government that the US wants to bring down, and even targeted the Prime Minister’s family.

NetraNews is also at the forefront of a scare campaign by spreading fake news — it predicted the death of millions during COVID and it is now predicting a Sri Lanka type economic collapse in Bangladesh. These stories are to create a mass upsurge by peddling public apprehensions based on unfounded claims which NetraNews never bothers to verify or vouch for.

Evil past of BNP-Jamaat

Bergman is aided by his Bangladeshi sidekick Tasneem Khalil, who basks in the glory of importance managed by the former’s US Deep State connections. One recent such brazen case of advocacy by Bergman’s co-editor Khalil, who is in self-exile in Sweden, before a group of lawmakers at the European Union Parliament in favour of BNP-Jamaat, also exposed the vested agenda of the media outlet.

Also read: Sri Lanka-type agitation threat looms over Bangladesh victory month

Though Khalil introduced himself as an independent journalist and echoed complaints pressed by the BNP against the current government, he was later offered a lesson on the country’s history about how Sheikh Hasina’s family was assassinated as part of larger global conspiracy and also the grenade attack on her life by goons employed by the BNP-Jaamat combine in 2004.

Khalil’s outrageous statement that the human rights situation in Bangladesh was all fine until the present government assumed power in January 2009 fell flat when the upsurge in Islamist violence during the BNP-JAMAAT government was recalled.

Khalil was reminded that elements like Bangladeshi terrorist Bangla Bhai had a free run during that government, political leaders including former Finance minister Shah Kibria were murdered and attacks were launched against a British High Commissioner of Bangladesh origin.

Journalists like BBC stringer Manik Saha were murdered in cold blood. And Khalil’s boat of lies was punctured when the Chittagong arms haul in 2004 was brought up to prove the government’s connivance with Islamist terrorists and separatist rebels from India’s northeast.

Not an objective investigator

Now, the moot question is if NetraNews is an independent outlet, why does it not report on Hossain’s tax evasion?

Hossain was in a soup following the recent exposure of a tax dodging case as he and Bergman’s wife Sara, both living in Dhaka, concealed their income earned from legal services to their overseas clients. Hossain and Sara, both known advocates, hold majority stakes in their law firms, too.

Another core feature that makes Bergman’s claim as an “independent investigator” ring hollow is that he mostly writes and publishes around the political interest of his father-in-law.

Also read: Bangladesh-Myanmar border tensions add to Sheikh Hasina’s headaches

Take the case of Bergman’s wholesale advocacy for Jamaat, an outfit that actively took part in the genocide campaign to help Pakistan Army’s occupational forces. In the run-up to that long-awaited war crimes trial, his one-sided writings defended self-confessed and convicted war criminals and criticised the war crimes trial, a key public mandate that had helped Sheikh Hasina’s party secure overwhelming victory back in the 2008 election.

Right from the start of the trial, Bergman with his blogs weaved a heap of smear much in sync with the narrative in defence of Jamaat leaders, ostensibly to help the war criminals. In 2013, when the popular movement in Shahbagh took place demanding the trial of war criminals, Bergman was called an “advocate for war criminals”.

Even between 2013 and 2015, when the Jamaat-BNP combine launched an unprecedented scale of street terror campaign, leaving hundreds dead, Bergman seemed reportedly silenced but created a clamour about the Awami League-led government for trying war criminals.

And, no wonder, just a year later in 2018, his father-in-law emerged as the doyen of the opposition alliance as candidates from both parties – BNP and Jamaat – counted on him and took part in the election under his leadership.

Finding allies, spreading disinformation

Amid fraying acceptance in national and western press, Bergman opened an offshore outlet, funded by the US’ National Endowment of Democracy.

But as Jamaat kept denying its war crimes, Bergman offered space to some seemingly pro-Pakistani views. For instance, Sarmila Bose, in an article in Netra carried last year, claimed the death toll in 1971 at the hands of the Pakistan army to be not more than 10,000.

Also read: Afghanistan could have taken B’desh route to prosperity; US didn’t allow it

Earlier, in the pursuit to establish such a white lie, Bergman resorted to a fake Twitter handle named after the Awami League to claim the supporters like his pieces on Twitter. Moreover, through a number of pieces, Bergman is still carrying out disinformation against family members of Sheikh Hasina.

(The writer is a columnist and author of ‘Midnight Massacre,’ which is based on the 1975 Bangladesh coup. As chief correspondent of Anandabazar Patrika, he reported on the Liberation War by gathering information from freedom fighters in Bangladesh.)

(The Federal seeks to present views and opinions from all sides of the spectrum. The information, ideas or opinions in the articles are of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Federal.)