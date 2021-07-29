Mary Kom out after losing by split decision; PV Sindhu in quarters

Satish Kumar wins bout against Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4:1 in the men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) category to seal a quarters berth

Indian sportspersons had yet another mixed day at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday.

Mary Kom was eliminated after she lost her bout to Ingrit Valencia of Colombia via split decision in women’s Fly (48-51kg) Round of 16 on Thursday.

Satish Kumar, however, won his bout against Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4:1 in the men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) category to seal a quarterfinal berth.

Shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 2-0 in the Round of 16 in the women’s singles event.

The Indian men’s hockey team also qualified for the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win against defending champions Argentina in a men’s Pool A fixture.

Archer Atanu Das won 6-5 against Oh Jin Hyek of South Korea in a thriller of the men’s individual 1/16 Eliminations.

In shooting, Manu Bhaker was in 5th place while Rahi Sarnobat came 25th after women’s 25m Pistol (Precision) qualification round.

The women’s 25m Pistol (Rapid) qualification round will take place on Friday with top 8 shooters qualifying in Precision and Rapid final combined.

In rowing, India’s pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished 5th in the Lightweight Double sculls Final B and 11th overall with a time of 6:29.66.

In sailing, Vishnu Saravanan finished 23rd in Race 8 of men’s One Person Dinghy Laser Radial while Nethra Kumanan finished 20th in Race 8 in women’s One Person Dinghy Laser Radial.

Sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy finished 7th in Race 6 in Men’s 49er.

Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane began their campaign at Tokyo 2020 Men’s Individual Stroke Play.

In tennis, World No 1 Novak Djokovic won in straight sets 6-2 6-0 against Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the men’s singles quarterfinals.