Italy’s Lamont Jacobs wins gold in Olympics 100m dash

Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the mens Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time.

Jacobs topped Americas Fred Kerley and Canadas Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold in the high jump.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches (15.67 meters).

