Indian hockey is back and how! At Tokyo, history awaits teams

Rani Rampal-led side beat Australia 1-0 to enter semis a day after men’s squad beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals

India is in love with hockey – all over again – thanks to the stellar run of men’s and women’s teams at the Tokyo Games. On Monday (August 2) Indian women’s hockey team stunned three-time champions and world no.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense tie to enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time EVER.

The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday (August 4).

This came a day after the Indian men’s hockey team stormed to the Olympic semifinals for the first time in 49 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals. The Indian side is within the striking distance of a medal, elusive for 41 years.

Advertisement

Also read: This bronze tougher than silver at Rio, says PV Sindhu after historic win

Sportsmen, politicians and even Australia were glowing in their encomiums. “Greatest moment for Indian Hockey since the 1980 Gold medal at the Moscow Olympics. I am just so proud of the team. Congrats boys. I have tears of joy in my eyes. Thank you for what you guys are doing at Tokyo Flag of IndiaFlag of IndiaFlag of India,” tweeted former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha.

India beat Australia 1-0 to reach semis in the women’s hockey at Tokyo. This might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament. So proud of our ladies!! 🇮🇳🏑 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021



India will face Belgium in the semifinals on Tuesday (August 3).

“To win an Olympic hockey QF, you need hunger, fire, desire and total teamwork. Our men’s hockey team showed all that and then some more today vs GBR. Just so proud of our warriors. Now for Belgium. Recover and get ready for the SF. The whole nation will be watching & cheering,” Rasquinha said.

The world no. 9 Indian women’s side produced a gritty performance against world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India’s lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians.

India’s best performance at the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams. In that edition of the Games, women’s hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

The Indians started slow but grew in confidence. Australia had the first shot at the goal, but India goalkeeper Savita did just enough to deny Amrosia Malone, whose slap shot from inside the circle hit the post.

The Indians thereafter adopted an aggressive approach and caught the Australian defence off guard quite a few times. India’s pace and determination seemed to have surprised the Australians as they panicked while defending and were lucky not to have conceded a goal in the first quarter.

The Australians pressed hard in the second quarter and secured their first penalty corner in the 20th minute which was defended brilliantly by India.

Minutes later, India secured their first penalty corner and Gurjit, who had a disappointing outing so far in the tournament, rose to the occasion and converted the chance with a low flick to stun the Australians.

The Indians were bold and courageous while defending as minutes later, Deep Grace Ekka got a vital stick to keep out Emily Chalkers strong hit from close range. Down by a goal, the Australians attacked after the change of ends. They secured three back-back-to-back penalty corners soon, but the Indian defence, led by Savita and Deep Grace Ekka, stood like rock in front of the goal.

In the final eight minutes of the game, the pressure was relentless on the Indians as Australia secured four more penalty corners, but failed to breach the willpower of the Indian defence.

Also read: With a 64m throw, Kamalpreet storms into discus finals

On Sunday (August 1), India’s men hockey team scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win.

Great Britain’s lone goal was scored by Sam Ward from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.

Manpreet Singh-led India will take on world champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday.

India’s last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games, but there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event.

For a country that gave the world stalwarts like Major Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Senior among others, it has been especially painful to watch the hockey team’s Olympic debacles before this edition. The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.

It was the edition in which American swimming legend Mark Spitz won seven gold medals, a feat which was overshadowed by the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches by Palestinian terrorists at the Olympic Village.

The Indians didn’t let their rivals settle down and doubled their lead seconds into the second quarter through Gurjant.

It was Hardik who created the opportunity by intercepting a pass just outside the Great Britain D and then sent the ball to an unmarked Gurjant, who kept a calm head to put the ball into the net through the legs of opposition goalkeeper Oliver Payne.

In the 35th minute, Gurjant had another chance to extend the lead but his reverse hit from a tight angle was easily saved by Payne. Thereafter, it was all Great Britain as they pressed numbers in front in search of goals.

Leading by two goals, the Indians dropped back and tried to defend the lead but the move proved costly as minutes from the end of the third quarter Great Britain secured four back-to-back penalty corners the last of which was put into the back of the net by Ward.

With 15 more minutes remaining and just a goal behind, Great Britain went on the offensive and succeeded in earning three more penalty corners. But the redoubtable Sreejesh rose to the occasion and pulled off saves after saves to keep his side ahead.

India extended their lead against the run of play in the 57th minute when Hardik scored with a rebound from a counter-attack after his initial shot was saved by Great Britain goalkeeper Payne.

That goal sealed the tie in India’s favour as down by two goals and with just three minutes remaining, Great Britain players shoulders dropped down.

Indians went into frenzy on social media. India’s only individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and 2012 bronze medalist Gagan Narang congratulated Manpreet Singh-led squad. “What a great evening ! Super show @TheHockeyIndia! Two more to go,” Bindra wrote, also referring to P V Sindhu’s bronze in badminton.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted: “India dribbles & dashes its way into the Semi-Finals! Brilliant performance by Men’s Hockey team.”

“Chak De India. What a great moment for Indian hockey. Beating Great Britain in great fashion. First semi-final after 1972 Olympics. Maza aa gaya. Best wishes for the semis,” wrote former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Wishes also came in from Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell, who hoped for an India-Australia final. “Great game @TheHockeyIndia! A well-deserved victory. Hopefully, India & Australia win their next matches and we will meet in the final.”

(with PTI inputs)