LOGIN
Login
Home
News
State of the Nation
North
Bihar
Delhi
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir
Madhya Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarkhand
Uttar Pradesh
East
Chattisgarh
Jharkhand
Odisha
West Bengal
South
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
Lakshadweep
West
Goa
Gujarat
Maharashtra
Rajasthan
North East
Olympics 2020
COVID-19
All stories
Coronavirus Impact
On the frontline
50 days of solitude
Bringing Migrants Home
The Eighth Column
From the wires
Personal Finance
Series
Economy
Earth Day
Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
Liberalisation@30
How to tame a dragon
Celebrating biodiversity
Farm matters
50 days of solitude
Bringing Migrants Home
Budget 2020
Jharkhand Votes
The Federal Investigates
The Federal Impact
Vanishing Sand
Gandhi @ 150
Andhra Today
Field report
Operation Gulmarg
Pandemic @1 Mn in India
The Federal Year-End
The Zero Year
Videos
Vignettes
Explainers
Interviews
Line Of Sight
Opinion
Podcast
Games
Crossword
Quiz
Federal quiz
Spent quiz
Sudoku
Features
Business
More sections
Opinion
Analysis
Interactives
Business
Sports
Sports
Faultlines
International
Health
Education
Features
Podcast
Science
Search
The Federal
Home
News
State of the Nation
North
Bihar
Delhi
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir
Madhya Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarkhand
Uttar Pradesh
East
Chattisgarh
Jharkhand
Odisha
West Bengal
South
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Karnataka
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
Lakshadweep
West
Goa
Gujarat
Maharashtra
Rajasthan
North East
Olympics 2020
COVID-19
All stories
Coronavirus Impact
On the frontline
50 days of solitude
Bringing Migrants Home
The Eighth Column
From the wires
Personal Finance
Series
Economy
Earth Day
Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
Liberalisation@30
How to tame a dragon
Celebrating biodiversity
Farm matters
50 days of solitude
Bringing Migrants Home
Budget 2020
Jharkhand Votes
The Federal Investigates
The Federal Impact
Vanishing Sand
Gandhi @ 150
Andhra Today
Field report
Operation Gulmarg
Pandemic @1 Mn in India
The Federal Year-End
The Zero Year
Videos
Vignettes
Explainers
Interviews
Line Of Sight
Opinion
Podcast
Games
Crossword
Quiz
Federal quiz
Spent quiz
Sudoku
Features
Business
More sections
Opinion
Analysis
Interactives
Business
Sports
Sports
Faultlines
International
Health
Education
Features
Podcast
Science
TOP 5 FOR THE DAY
Sports
Tokyo Olympics 1964 & 2020 – Japan faces bigger challenge this time
3:58 PM, 23 July, 2021
0
Amid speculations over ri...
Read more
Maharashtra
Maharashtra battles heavy floods even as landslides leave 36 dead
3:47 PM, 23 July, 2021
0
As landslides turn lethal in Maharashtra, helicopters are deployed for evacuation; CM Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of the situation
Read more
News
Sidhu takes reins of Punjab Congress after ‘chai pe charcha’ with CM
2:49 PM, 23 July, 2021
0
Five days after cricketer...
Read more
Business
AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea
2:31 PM, 23 July, 2021
0
Shares of cash-strapped Vodafone Idea plunged as much as 10 per cent to ₹8 per share post the verdict. Bharti Airtel was trading over 1 per cent higher at ₹552 apiece on the BSE
Read more
Punjab
3 Cong workers, on way to Sidhu’s event, killed in road accident in Punjab
1:38 PM, 23 July, 2021
0
Three people were killed ...
Read more
Faultlines
10:00 AM, 20 July, 2021
VIDEOS
Read more
Continue to the category
Entertainment
Porn & ‘Erotica’ content in OTT world, a grey area
9:11 AM, 23 July, 2021
0
https://youtu.be/xywLe6kF...
Read more
Videos
Floods everywhere — is global climate crisis at our doorstep?
7:52 PM, 22 July, 2021
0
https://youtu.be/i-fzUFpV...
Read more
Continue to the category
International
Panic after ‘bio-bubble burst’ at Olympics
4:05 PM, 20 July, 2021
0
https://youtu.be/ncFff9fL...
Read more
Videos
Through petrol & diesel tax, Centre raked in Rs 3.35 lakh crore
10:30 PM, 19 July, 2021
0
https://youtu.be/hpkBfb_8...
Read more
Madhya Pradesh
Stone Age site in Haryana, possibly Indian subcontinent’s largest
9:27 PM, 19 July, 2021
0
https://youtu.be/IoRjp6FT...
Read more
COVID-19
People throng markets, will Kerala Govt withdraw Eid relaxations?
9:24 PM, 19 July, 2021
0
https://youtu.be/69acCKZT...
Read more
Videos
Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, leaves 20 dead
3:54 PM, 18 July, 2021
0
https://youtu.be/D6PagXP0...
Read more
Delhi
Danish Siddiqui’s works that moved and shook the world
4:53 PM, 17 July, 2021
0
https://youtu.be/cYi8yMQB...
Read more
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
About us
Careers
© 2019 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.
Open COVID-19 STATS
Edit with Live CSS
.td-main-page-wrap { padding-top: 0px; } .category-padding-remove .td-post-category { padding-left:0px; } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .td_block_24 .td-column-2 .td_module_19 .td-module-image { left: auto; right: 0; } .td_block_24 .td-column-2 .td_module_19 .td-item-details { margin-left: 0; margin-right: 294px; } } .title-headings-cm { } .img-left-elections a { background-position: left center!important; } .remove-title .td-block-title-wrap { display: none; } .navigation-center .td-next-prev-wrap { text-align: center; } .spotlight-federal { /* height: 72px; */ } .features-single-post-federal .td-image-container { width: 627px; } .features-story-federal .td_block_single_image { height: 245px; } .features-story-federal .td_module_flex_1 { height: 288px; } .states-list-type .td_module_flex_3 .entry-title::before { color: #FF9900; content: "\2022"; font-size: 40px; padding: 0px; padding-right: 8px; position: relative; top: 8px; margin-left: -20px; } .opinion-img-border .entry-thumb { border: 2px solid #FF9900; } .election-heading .td-block-title { background-image: url('https://thefederal.com/file/2019/02/Group-339.png'); background-repeat: no-repeat; padding-left: 53px; height: 38px; padding-top: 5px; } .elections-row-height { } .remove-link .td-pulldown-category { display:none; } .inner-page-infinite .td-post-author-name { display:none; } .inner-page-infinite .td-module-comments { display:none; } .inner-page-infinite .td-read-more { display:none; counter-reset: esum; } .order-list-federal div.td_module_flex_1{ position: relative; counter-increment: esum; padding: 10px; } .order-list-federal div.td_module_flex_1:before{ content: counter(esum); background-color: #FF9900; padding: 12px; color: white; font-size: 41px; float: left; margin-top: 13px; margin-right: 5px; } .features-single-post-federal .td_module_flex_1 { height: 100%; } .leadstory-image { height: 100%!important; } .home-vid{ } .featured-template-c-single-post .entry-title { display: none; } .faultlines .entry-title.td-module-title, .disableanchortag .td-module-title { display: none; } .liveicon .live-tag-federal .td-post-category{ display: block; background-color: red !important; padding-top: 5px; color: #fff; text-transform: capitalize !important; margin-left:10px; } .liveicon .td-post-category{ display:none; } .liveicon .live-tag-federal{ width:33%; } .eighthcolum .td-module-meta-info{ margin-top: 75px; } .eighthcolum .td-block-title-wrap{ position: absolute; } .eighthcolum .td-image-container{ width: 30%; /*margin-top: -77px;*/ } @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .eighthcolum .td-image-container{ width: 100% !important; margin-top: 0; order: 1!important; } .eighthcolum .td-pulldown-size{ margin: 30px 0 0 25px !important; } } .eighthcolum .td-module-meta-info{ padding: 0 0 0 50px; } .eighthcolum .td-pulldown-size{ color: #fff; background: url(https://thefederal.com/file/2019/03/eye.png)no-repeat 0px; padding-left: 28px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 400; margin: 30px 0 0 48px; } .repluck .td-element-style { background-color: #ccc !important; } .eighthcolum .entry-title a{ position:absolute; } .eighthcolum h1.entry-title { margin-bottom:50px !important; } .eighthcolum h3.entry-title{ margin-bottom:50px !important; } @media screen and(max-width:767px){ .eighthcolum .entry-title a{ position:relative !important; } .eighthcolum h3.entry-title{ margin-bottom:20px !important; } }