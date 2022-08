Tributes pour in for ‘Scam 1992’ actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who died of cardiac arrest

The character artist had delivered memorable performances in Hindi films such as Taal, Fiza, Asoka, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Gulabo Sitabo and web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, best known for starring in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Koi Mil Gaya and Ready, died on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest, a family member said. The 67-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest 10 days ago and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhiruben Ambani hospital in suburban Mumbai.

He had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He passed away on August 4 due to cardiac arrest, his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi told PTI.

The character artist had delivered memorable performances in Hindi films such as Taal, Fiza, Asoka, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Gulabo Sitabo and web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Memorable roles

Advertisement

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the first from the film industry to pay tribute to the actor. “RIP Mithilesh ji”, the filmmaker, who collaborated with Chaturvedi on Scam 1992, posted on Instagram. The actor played the memorable role of veteran jurist and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani in the 2020 superhit SonyLIV series, headlined by Pratik Gandhi.

Ready director Anees Bazmee said it was difficult for him to process the actors death.

“Really not able to take this in! Spoke to him a couple of days back and now I see this! Really sad to lose such a gem who was a delight to work and spend time with. My heart goes out to the family. May your soul rest in peace Mithilesh bhai,” Bazmee wrote on Twitter.

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait, who made her film debut in 2011’s Ready, said Chaturvedi was “a treasured co-actor”. Popular TV actor Delnaaz Irani remembered Chaturvedi as “an amazing actor” who portrayed great roles.

“Rest In Peace #MithileshChaturvedi,” tweeted screenwriter-lyricist Mayur Puri.

The official Twitter handle of Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) posted, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Mithilesh Chaturvedi.”

With agency inputs