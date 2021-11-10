Youth dies in MP village within 48 hours of first COVID shot

The cause of death will be ascertained once the report of the post-mortem conducted by AIIMS Bhopal arrives.

A 19-year-old youth died within 48 hours of taking the first dose of a COVID vaccine at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, media reports said on Wednesday.

The vaccine protocol had been followed, and the cause of death will be ascertained once the report of the post-mortem conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal arrives, local health administration officials reportedly said.

Shubham Parmar was administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine at Bhanvra village on the afternoon of November 6, and had returned home after being monitored by the health team for half an hour, it was stated.

According to the youth’s family, he started vomiting the next morning and was taken to a civil hospital in Ashta and later referred to Sehore district hospital, where he died on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Also read: COVID pills are round the corner; what this means for India and the world

Dr Praveer Gupta, block medical officer of Ashta, was quoted as saying that Shubham’s health was monitored as per the post-vaccination protocol, and the cause of death will be investigated. “A post-mortem examination was conducted by doctors at AIIMS in Bhopal and the exact reason for the death will be known once the report arrives,” he said.

The deceased’s father Man Singh said AIIMS doctors have informed him that the report will be submitted in eight days to the police station concerned in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)