You can’t follow Netaji, Savarkar together: Bose’s grandnephew to RSS chief

Chandra Kumar Bose said Netaji was the 'only leader to date who was inclusive and secular'

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, on Monday (January 23) said one could not follow both Veer Savarkar and Netaji.

He was reacting to a statement by the RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, at a function celebrating Netaji’s birth anniversary, where he said the goals of RSS and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were similar — to make India a great nation.

ANI quoted Bose as saying that Netaji was the “only leader to date who was inclusive and secular. The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must be clear about what he wants. You can’t follow Savarkar and Netaji together; they can’t be on the same page.”

“Netaji’s dream still not fulfilled”

Bhagwat said Netaji was remembered for his valuable contribution to the freedom struggle and we had to ensure that we imitated his qualities. He said Netaji’s dream for India was still not fulfilled and that we had to achieve it.

The RSS chief continued, “There can be different paths, and these are described as ‘isms’ (ideologies), which might differ but what is important is the goal.”

“Netaji sacrificed his life for the country. He never let selfishness get the best of him. He was highly educated and could have lived a luxurious life. But he chose exile and dedicated his life to the country,” said Bhagwat.

Chandra Kumar Bose was sacked as the Bengal BJP vice-president in 2020.

