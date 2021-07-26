Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM, breaks down announcing it

While BJP is yet to name Yediyurappa’s successor, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani has been reportedly lobbying for the chief minister’s post.

Putting months of speculation to rest, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday (July 26) bid a tearful adieu while announcing his resignation.

Informing that he will resign after lunch, Yediyurappa, who broke down while speaking, said he was asked by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be a union minister, but had chosen to be in Karnataka instead.

“One after another I faced agni pariksha (trial by fire). I’ve worked in spite of it. I don’t know how to thank government workers, the chief secretary. All of them worked hard and trusted me. Karnataka saw development because of this,” India Today quoted him as saying.

“I’ve a debt to pay back to the people of Karnataka. I ask officers and MLAs – people have lost trust in all of us. We should work harder and in clean honest way. Many officials have are honest. All should become that. Bengaluru is being developed into a world-class city,” he said.

Yediyurappa on Sunday had said he would take a decision on continuing in the post on July 26.

The chief minister has completed two years in office. The party is yet to name his successor. Notably, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani has been camping in Delhi, lobbying for the chief minister’s post.

Speculation ran high about the leadership change in Karnataka’s BJP for nearly three months ever since the state elections were held in March-April this year.

To up their pressure tactics to demand Yediyurappa’s continuation as chief minister, Lingayat sect seers of Karnataka rallied in Bangalore in support of him.

With rifts within the Karnataka unit of the BJP coming to the fore, a section of MLAs has been critical of the chief minister’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and alleged instances of corruption.