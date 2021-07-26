Yediyurappa, a victim of BJP’s ‘forced retirement club’ says Congress

While former Karnataka chief minister Siddarammaiah dared the BJP to admit that corruption was behind Yediyurappa’s ouster, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Modi of making party stalwarts pay for his own maladministration

The step down of BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister of Karnataka on Monday has raised a flurry of sharp taunts from the Opposition camp against the BJP.

Hours after Yediyurappa announced his resignation, Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, sought to know whether it was old age or corruption that prompted the chief minister’s ouster.

Calling the BJP a party which has corruption embedded in its DNA, Siddaramaiah said a change in leadership will not necessarily end corruption in the party and that people should be told the actual reason behind the chief minister’s resignation.

“It is a norm in democracy for CM to resign when his party loses in elections. Definite reason has to be given to the people of Karnataka when a chief minister of the party with majority resigns. What is the reason for @BSYBJP’s resignation? Old age or corruption?” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

In a string of acerbic tweets, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Yediyurappa was yet another victim of BJP’s ‘forced retirement club’ who has been thrown into the “dustbin of history”.

Comparing the chief minister to stalwarts like LK Advani, Keshubhai Patelji, Shanta Kumar, Yashwant Sinha, AK Patel, Sushma Swaraj, and Sumitra Mahajan among others, Surjewala said the problem doesn’t lie with these leaders, but with the ‘corruption’ and ‘maladministration’ of the BJP regime.

“The stark reality is that Modiji habitually insults & compulsorily throws Senior BJP Leaders in dustbin of history. Modiji’s record is replete with painful & forcible retirements of Advaniji, M.M.Joshiji, Keshubhai Patelji, Shanta Kumarji, Yashwant Sinhaji and many others,” he tweeted.

“The ignominy, torment & insult being heaped upon Sh. B.S.Yediyurappa by Modi ji, dictating him to tender his resignation, makes him PM’s latest victim and member of the ‘forced retirement club’. We now know that Delhi’s autocracy decides CM’s and not the will of BJP’s MLA’s,” he wrote in another tweet.

A teary-eyed Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation in the state assembly – on the day his party completed its second year of government in Karnataka. Calling his tenure, a ‘trial by fire’, the chief minister said he had turned down then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s offer of a cabinet berth to work for Karnataka.

It is yet to be known who will succeed Yediyurappa to the chief minister’s chair.