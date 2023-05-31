Wrestlers’ protest: Why Muhammed Ali too threw his Olympic medal into the Ohio river?

Indian Olympic wrestlers decided to throw their medals in the Ganges pained by the BJP government's indifference to their protests. Back in the 60s, an angry Muhammed Ali too threw his medal in the Ohio river as well. This is the reason

India’s Olympic wrestlers, protesting for more than a month in Delhi, and failing to get the ruling BJP government to act on their demand for justice, decided in a show of defiance and frustration, to throw their hard-won sports medals in the Ganges in Haridwar.

The top athletes have been demanding the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-time MLA, whom they have accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including a minor.

After being evacuated from their protest site in Jantar Mantar (not before the visuals of them being manhandled by the police as they resisted went viral on social media), the wrestlers slammed the government for treating them like criminals. “Have female athletes committed some crime by asking for justice for the sexual harassment committed against them?” they asked.

The wrestlers now decided on another mode of protest – they planned to throw their medals into the Ganges and even gathered at Haridwar to do so. This defiant, never-say-die spirit evoked memories of a legendary sportsman, who consistently challenged injustice and courageously spoke out against racial segregation and war – the great boxing champ, Muhammed Ali.

In the age of Jim Crow laws and brutal lynchings, decades before black pride became fashionable in America, Mohammed Ali, who came from Louisville, where racism was rampant, refused to be cowed down and know his place as a “nigger”. He bravely fought against racism and the segregation of black people in his country. There is an incident, which transpired in his life in 1960 that may have just inspired the Indian Olympic wrestlers.

Also read: Govt inaction on wrestlers’ sex assault charges defiles new Parliament building

Ali described the story in his autobiography – ‘The Greatest’. He had returned to Louisville after the Olympics with his “shiny gold medal” and decided to go for lunch where “black folks couldn’t eat”. “Thought I’d put them on the spot. I sat down and asked for a meal. The Olympic champion wearing his gold medal. They said, ‘We don’t serve niggers here.’ I said, ‘That’s okay, I don’t eat ’em.’ But, they put me out in the street.”

That’s when Ali, out of defiance fuelled by the pain of discrimination and injustice, went down to the river, the Ohio River, and threw his gold medal in it.

It seems a similar pain instigated Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold medals in both the Commonwealth and Asian Games and the only Indian woman wrestler to win multiple medals at the World Wrestling Championships, to tweet that the wrestlers were going to throw their medal into the Ganges river because the administration uses them as “masks” when we wear them (medals), but later “exploits us”.

“If we speak out against the exploitation, it prepares to put us in jail. We will immerse them in the mother Ganga. We believe the Ganga to be pure — we had worked hard with as much purity to win these medals,” she said. Though, the wrestlers finally were persuaded not to throw their medals into the Ganges, they had decided to go on a fast until death at India Gate.

Also read: Wrestlers drop idea of immersing medals after Tikait talk, give govt 5 days

Muhammed Ali gets a new Olympic medal

Ali, who had thrown the medal into the river out of anger and frustration in a highly segregated America, (there is also one theory that says he simply lost the medal), however was given another Olympic gold medal in 1996, to replace his earlier one.

The internationally celebrated boxing champ stood forever for what he believed in and fiercely fought tooth and nail for his beliefs no matter what. For example, Ali famously refused to fight in the Vietnam War in 1967 and caustically asked: “Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people in Vietnam, while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights?”

Much before the anti-Vietnam war became mainstream, Ali pertinently said, “My conscience will not allow me to shoot my brother or some darker people or some poor hungry people in the mud for big powerful America. And shoot them for what? They never called me nigger, they never lynched me, they didn’t put no dogs on me, they didn’t rob me of my nationality and rape and kill my mother and father… Shoot them for what? How can I shoot them? Take me to jail” .

His defiant attitude at that time cost him his boxing license and he was stripped off his World Heavyweight Championship title. But, he stuck to his guns and in 1964, he converted to Islam saying “I am free to be who I want to be”, and dropped his “slave name” Cassius Clay.

For a young black man to stand up and proclaim his greatness, defy convention, refuse to be humble and “know his place” during that time, was an incomparable act of defiance and bravery. After all these years, he was proven right. For Indian wrestlers to stand up and demand a man who has sexually harassed them to be put behind bars, it seems like they are also fighting the good fight.