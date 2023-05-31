Wrestlers’ protest: WFI chief sings same tune; Delhi Police deletes tweet on case

Delhi Police clarified in the now-deleted tweet that the news that they had not found sufficient evidence against Singh was “wrong” and investigation into the case was under progress

With support for the protesting wrestlers seeking his arrest over sexual harassment allegations growing across the country, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has once again said he would hang himself if the charges against him could be proven.

His statement came on a day when Delhi Police issued a statement on Twitter that media reports of them not finding sufficient evidence against Singh were “wrong”, only to delete it soon after.

The police had earlier said they did not have enough evidence to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Delhi Police’s deleted tweet

On Wednesday (May 31), Delhi Police wrote in the now-deleted tweet, “Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn’t found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned court. It is to clarify that this news is wrong and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity.”

Later in the day, Singh, just like he had stated in a recorded video statement on May 7, said he would hang himself if the charges against him were proven. “If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the court, and I am ready to accept any punishment,” the BJP MP said.

These developments came a day after the wrestlers’ protest took a dramatic turn, with Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat threatening to dump their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar. However, farmer leader Naresh Tikait reached Har Ki Pauri soon after and talked them out of their drastic decision.

Mahapanchayat tomorrow

Now, the wrestlers have given the Centre five days to take action against Singh, after which they will go ahead with their medal immersion plan, they have threatened. Their medals are with Tikait though.

Tikait, who is also the head of the Balyan Khap, has announced that a mahapanchayat will be held in Muzaffarnagar’s Sauram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protests in detail. Several khap representatives and heads from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi are expected to participate in the mahapanchayat.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking Singh’s arrest, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building following its inauguration.

They were detained before being released later but FIRs were registered against them for alleged violation of law and order. Now, they have threatened to launch a hunger strike at India Gate though the police have made it clear that they won’t be allowed to do so at the iconic monument.

(With agency inputs)