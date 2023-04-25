Wrestlers’ protest takes political colour, Supreme Court intervenes

Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others met grapplers demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation

The struggle against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday (April 25) took a political colour when several politicians and farmer leaders met protesting wrestlers seeking his removal.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a leader of the Congress party, as well as khap leaders called on the wrestlers massed at the Jantar Mantar protest site in the heart of Delhi.

Hooda and the other leaders extended their support to the wrestlers, who have been up in arms against the WFI chief for months.

Also Watch: Won’t move an inch until demands are met: Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Advertisement

Hooda as well as CPI(M) stalwart Brinda Karat, who was stopped from joining the protest by the wrestlers in January, were welcomed on Tuesday by the wrestlers, a day after they sought support from all quarters.

Hooda spent about 35 minutes with the wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar site where the grapplers began their protest in January, demanding the removal of Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Politicians support

While Hooda did not speak, Udit Raj, another Congress leader, asked the wrestlers to stick to their cause, like the farmers did against the farm laws and declared: “You will emerge victorious.”

A Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) representative also joined the wrestlers.

Some children, including one from Bhopal, offered their piggy bank, containing their savings, to the wrestlers.

Also Read: SC issues notice to Delhi police on plea of 7 women wrestlers

Wrestler Bajrang Punia thanked them by saying: “You have big hearts.”

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Delhi Police and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of a FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against Sharan.

The women said these were “serious allegations” requiring the apex court’s consideration.

Supreme Court

The top court was initially of the view that the plea of the women wrestlers may be listed for hearing on Friday. But after hearing senior advocate Kapil Sibal, it decided to take up the case straightaway.

Sibal alleged that seven wrestlers, including a minor, have alleged sexual harassment but no FIR has been lodged so far despite the law being very clear on this aspect.

(With agency inputs)