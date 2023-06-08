Wrestlers’ protest: New turn in case; ‘minor’ not underage at time of incident?

If this is true, it would mean that the case filed against the BJP MP under POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) would have to be dropped

The case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has taken a new turn with a revelation that the “minor” wrestler who had alleged sexual harassment against him was not underage at the time of the incident.

The father of the wrestler in question, in an interview with NDTV, said that his daughter had changed her age in her statement to the court, though her complaint of sexual harassment remains.

If this is true, it would mean that the case filed against the BJP MP under POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) would have to be dropped.

This carries a lot of significance, because the penalty under Section 10 of POCSO carries a prison term of seven years, whereas the penalty under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is a much-reduced two-year prison term.

The girl’s father reiterated that the reports that she had withdrawn her complaint are completely baseless.

After the Supreme Court issued an order, the Delhi Police had registered two FIRs against Singh on April 28. One of the FIRs was registered under POCSO. Seven wrestlers had accused him of sexual harassment.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned almost 140 people till now in its efforts to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI head.

A ‘khap mahapanchayat’ on Friday (June 2) demanded the arrest of Singh, and gave the government time till June 9 to act on its demand.

Delhi Police to file chargesheet by June 15

The Delhi Police are expected to complete their investigation and file a chargesheet in the case by June 15. This was part of a written proposal given to the wrestlers on Wednesday evening (June 7) by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after a six-hour discussion with two of the wrestlers spearheading the protest, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

The wrestlers have said they would respond to the government’s proposal after receiving feedback from their supporters.

