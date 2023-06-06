Wrestlers’ protest: Delhi Police at WFI chief’s home at Gonda, questions 12 people

SIT reportedly questioned almost 140 people as part of its probe into allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI head

Delhi Police on Tuesday (June 6) reportedly visited the residence of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

It is reported that the police have recorded the statements of at least 12 people with regard to the sexual harassment charges that have been levelled against Singh by wrestlers. They also spoke to many supporters of Brij Bhushan.

Reports said, police collected the identity cards and the names and addresses of all those who gave their statements for evidence.

It is not clear whether the police questioned the WFI chief at his home.

Also read: Brij Bhushan Singh, strongman from UP badlands even Modi dares not upset

After the Supreme Court issued an order, the Delhi Police had registered two FIRs against Singh on April 28. One of the FIRs was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) based on a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler. A conviction under POCSO would lead to a jail term of up to seven years.

The BJP MP has been charged under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned almost 140 people till now in its efforts to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI head, who has refused to resign his post even after prolonged protests by wrestlers and their supporters for several weeks.

Khap mahapanchayat demands Brij Bhushan’s arrest by June 9

A ‘khap mahapanchayat’ on Friday (June 2) demanded the arrest of Singh, and gave the government time till June 9 to act on its demand.

Talking to reporters after the ‘mahapanchayat’, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said WFI chief Singh should be arrested.

Also read: Khap mahapanchayat seeks arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh; gives govt June 9 deadline

He said they were giving the government time till June 9 to act on the demand, else the agitation would be intensified by holding panchayats across the country, and the wrestlers would return to Jantar Mantar in Delhi for protest.

Farmer outfits had held a ‘khap mahapanchayat’ in Uttar Pradesh and a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday (June 1), showing solidarity with the wrestlers who have accused Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers, including a minor.

Also read: Wrestlers challenge WFI chief Brij Bhushan to take lie detector narco test

Some of the complainants also alleged that Singh made advances to seek “sexual favours”, promising to help them in their careers.

Singh has denied all the charges made against him.

(With inputs from agencies)