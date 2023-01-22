Wrestlers’ protest: Centre puts WFI events on hold, suspends additional secretary

The Centre’s decision to form an Oversight Committee to take over the day-to-day activities of the federation came after Brij Bhusan, accused of sexual abuse of athletes, was allowed by WFI to preside over a tournament in Uttar Pradesh

Amid protests by wrestlers, demanding the sacking of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhusan over allegations of sexual abuse of athletes, the Sports Ministry has decided to suspend all activities of WFI until an Oversight Committee is formally appointed to take over the day-to-day activities of the federation.

The ministry on Saturday (January 21) also suspended Vinod Tomar, the additional secretary of WFI, who used to closely work with Bhusan and was in-charge of the day-to-day activities of the sports federation, with immediate effect.

Also read: All you need to know about WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The decision, reportedly taken at a meeting between the ministry and the protesting wrestlers, came after the WFI allowed Bhusan to preside over a national tournament in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda.

Advertisement

“The Ministry of Sports had communicated to the Wrestling Federation of India on Saturday that in view of the Government’s decision to appoint an Oversight Committee to investigate the various allegations raised by athletes against the Federation, WFI will suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect, unless the Oversight Committee is formally appointed and takes over the day to day functioning of WFI,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Saturday evening.

Asking the WFI to cancel the said tournament and return the entry fee taken from participants, the Centre has also suspended all other events and activities till the formation of an Oversight Committee.

Also read: Explained: Why India’s champion wrestlers are up in arms against WFI

“In view of the direction to suspend all activities immediately, the Sports Ministry has asked WFI to also cancel the ongoing Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP. The Ministry has directed WFI to return the entry fees charged to participants for the ongoing event. In yet another decision, the Sports Ministry has issued an order to suspend the Assistant Secretary of WFI, Shri Vinod Tomar, with immediate effect, to ensure proper functioning of WFI,” the statement added.

On Friday, the WFI in its reply to the Sports Ministry on the allegations against Bhusan, had denied the charges, asserting that “there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president.”

The Centre on Friday had asked Bhusan to step aside from the daily affairs of the WFI and cooperate with the investigation.

Decorated wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have alleged that Bhusan and other coaches have been sexually harassing several female wrestlers.

Bhusan, however, has denied all the allegations against him.

Also read: WFI chief compares wrestlers protest with Shaheen Bagh stir, refuses to quit