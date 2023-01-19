Wrestlers’ agitation enters 2nd day; Babita Phogat meets protesters, assures action

The Congress on Thursday also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence over the allegations of sexual exploitation against the WFI chief Brij Bhusan and other wrestling coaches

As the protest by Indian wrestlers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against alleged sexual abuse of athletes by coaches including WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, entered its second day on Thursday (January 19), Olympian Babita Phogat met the 200-protesters, assuring them of quick action.

“I’m a wrestler first. The BJP government is with the wrestlers. I will make sure that action is taken today itself. I’m a wrestler, and I’m in the government as well, so it is my responsibility to mediate. I have heard instances of abuse in my career as well. There is no smoke without fire. These voices are important,” she told the protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Babita’s cousin Vinesh Phogat, also one of India’s decorated wrestlers on Wednesday alleged that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his “silence” on the allegations.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country by their performance at the world level.”

“The players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the Wrestling Federation of India and its president and their voices should be heard,” she said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Kuldeep Sengar, Chinmayanand, father-son duo Vinod Arya and Pulkit Arya… and now this new case! The list of BJP leaders committing atrocities against women is endless.” “Mr PM, was Beti Bachao a warning to save daughters from BJP leaders? India is waiting for an answer,” he said on Twitter.

“Why are all those who oppress women, members of the BJP,” he asked.

“Yesterday, you said that a better environment has been created for sports in the past eight years. Is this the better environment, in which even our daughters who bring laurels to the country are unsafe?” Ramesh said.

Vinesh, who has been at loggerheads with the WFI since the Tokyo Olympic Games, also claimed that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers, adding that there are a few women at the camp who approached the wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president.

The 28-year-old, however, clarified that she never faced such exploitation but claimed that “one victim” was present at the dharna they began at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, Amit Dhankar and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who assembled at the famous protest site.

Singh, 66, was elected unopposed as president of WFI for a third consecutive term in February 2019.

He has refuted all allegations against him.

Taking note of the allegations, the sports ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made.

The Delhi Commission for Women has also issued a notice to the Sports Ministry to instruct the police to file a case on the matter.

